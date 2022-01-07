Maharashtra women’s commission seeks action against BJP social media cell member

Maharashtra State Women Commission chairperson Rupali Chakankar on Thursday wrote to state home department seeking action against BJP social media cell coordinator Jiten Gajaria for posting objectionable tweets about Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s Rashmi Thackeray.

The commission took suo motu cognizance of the matter. Chakankar said, “I have written to the home department. We have demanded strict action against Jiten Gajaria.” “The commission will not tolerate any objectionable posts against any woman. We will pursue the matter till those indulging in such acts are punished,” she said.

State BJP president Chandra-kant Patil said, “The party has urged all its workers to be careful not to hurt anybody with their comments.” He added, “Gajaria has been called to the police station for recording his statement.”

PTI added that police have recorded Gajaria’s statement in connection with his alleged objectionable tweets. He was allowed to leave the BKC cyber police station after nearly eight hours, said an official.

The official added that Gajaria accepted in writing that his tweets were uncouth, and agreed to delete them. One of his tweets also reportedly referred to deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar.

With PTI inputs