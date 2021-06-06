State took ‘calculated risk’ by relaxing curbs: Maharashtra CM

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday said the state had taken a “calculated risk” by relaxing coronavirus-induced restrictions, and that people need to adhere to the rules.

“We don’t need a lockdown or a knock-down. For this all, the Covid-related protocols need to be followed,” Thackeray said during a virtual meeting with leading industrialists.

During the meeting, the CM said he wanted Maharashtra to be an example for the rest of the country for the way in which it allowed the functioning of the industrial sector even during the pandemic.

He asked the industry to keep a health record of all workers operating in their premises to ensure that an outbreak does not occur again. “Maintain a health record of workers in your industries who have come from outside the state. They should not act as carriers of the virus when they come to our state or go back to their native places. Keep a record of the health of their families as well. Ensure that workers coming from outside are kept in isolation,” Thackeray said.

He also asked industry to be prepared for a third wave and set up health and accommodation facilities for its workers.

“If the third wave comes and we are forced to impose a lockdown, the day-to-day operations of the industry, production should not be affected. The way the government has set up field hospitals, the industry should set up temporary accommodation facilities for workers and employees in their areas as well as plan for medical and other necessary facilities,” the CM said.

He said that the state has been able to vaccinate up to 5 lakh people a day and has the capability to inoculate 10 lakh a day but is unable to do so because of lack of vaccines.

Those who participated in the meeting included Uday Kotak, Sanjiv Bajaj, B Thiagarajan, Naushad Forbes, Amit Kalyan, Ashok Hinduja, A N Subramanyam, Ajay Piramal, Harsh Goenka, Niranjan Hiranandani, along with the state government’s COVID-19 task force members Sanjay Oak and Shashank Joshi.

Industrialists who were part of the interaction stressed on vaccination of people working in the unorganised sector. There was also a demand to facilitate vaccination of not only industrial workers but their families as well.

“Based on transmission patterns, we have advised industries to maintain a safe working environment by ensuring there is air circulation and regular surface decontamination. Screening, regular testing and vaccination is important for people returning to work. The common transmission points are canteens and toilets. Regular decontamination must be done there,” Dr Shashank Joshi said.

‘Nod for shoots after case count under control’

Mumbai: During an interaction with representatives of the television and film industry, CM Uddhav Thackeray said that permission for film and TV shooting in Mumbai would be given after the city’s daily coronavirus case count is brought under control. In a virtual interaction with representatives of the industry, he appealed to them to cooperate with the government on the measures taken to fight the pandemic.