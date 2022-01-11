State took action against Bulli Bai creators, what stopped Centre, asks Satej Patil

MINISTER of State For Home and Information Technology Satej Patil on Monday asked the Centre why it had not acted against the handles involved in “auctioning” of Muslim women last year even as he pointed out that the state government had ordered strict action against those behind a similar app this year.

“Why has the Union Information and Technology minister Ashwini Vaishnav not taken any action against the handles involved in Sulli Deals case in June 2021,” Patil asked, adding that the Cyber Cell of Mumbai Police had initiated an inquiry and filed an FIR past Saturday against those behind the Bulli Bai app.

“All these platforms are headquartered outside India. What provisions do we have for data transfer? Was Mutual Legal Assistant Treaty invoked in this case?,” he asked by tweeting the questions to the Centre. In June last year, #SulliDeals on Twitter targeted women from the Muslim community. While a case was registered by the Delhi Police, not much came of it.