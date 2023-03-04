‘State to set up 17 more family courts in Mumbai for pending divorce cases’

The Maharashtra government will soon come up with 17 more family courts in Mumbai to reduce the pendency of divorce cases that are pending in the city’s family courts, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Friday.

Fadnavis was responding to a question raised by Shiv Sena MLCs Vilas Potnis, Sunil Shinde and Sachin Ahir, who asked about the high pendency of disputes in family courts in Mumbai. Potnis also asked whether it is true that there are over 5,000 divorce cases pending in family courts in Mumbai, but there are only seven courts.

Admitting the issue, Fadnavis announced that the state government will set up 41 new family courts across the state, as it wants to ensure that each district has one family court and there is one family court per 10 lakh population in the future.

“There are a total of 37 family courts functioning in the state currently. Earlier, we had set up family courts in 11 districts. Now, we have decided to set up 17 more courts in the districts. So, in all, we will have 41 courts in the state. It is true that most of the pendency of the cases are in Mumbai but there are only seven courts in Mumbai, so will set up 17 more family courts in Mumbai so that the pendency can be brought down,” said Fadnavis.

He also told the Council, “Till now, we used to set up family courts in only those districts which had highest pendency and we have courts in 25 districts of the state. But now, considering the situation, we will set up a court in every district of the state. The central government has a norm that there should be a family court for every 10 lakh population, so we will follow it.”

Fadnavis said the government will also fill up vacant positions in courts under the government’s 75,000 employees recruitment scheme. “The recruitment process will be conducted by the Law and Judiciary department and under this, we will include protection officers….,” Fadnavis told the Legislative Council.