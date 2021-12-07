State to move SC to block CBI from taking over probe in cases against Param Bir

THE MAHARASHTRA government will file an affidavit before the Supreme Court seeking that the probe in cases registered against Param Bir Singh not be handed over to the CBI.

The state government is awaiting a copy of the Supreme Court order to get clarity on the directions given by it in connection with further probe in cases involving Singh. Currently, there are five FIRs, two open enquiries and a Commission probing allegations against Singh.

In the hearing on the Special Leave Petition (SLP) filed by Singh on Monday, the SC asked the CBI if it would take over the probe in the cases registered against Singh. The Solicitor General of India, Tushar Mehta, appearing for the CBI, orally agreed take over the cases related to Singh, following which the court granted the CBI a week to file an affidavit regarding the same. The Maharashtra government is trying to get clarity on the cases sought to be transferred.

“A chargesheet has already been filed by the Mumbai Police’s Crime Branch in an extortion case. The probe in four other cases is also underway. We also want to find out if the two open enquiries being conducted by the Anti-Corruption Bureau against Singh are being sought to be transferred,” a state government official said. Another official said the SC has the power to ask the CBI to conduct further investigation even in a case where a chargesheet has been filed.

The official added that the state government, too, will file an affidavit before the Supreme Court seeking that the probes should not be transferred to the CBI. This is in line with the arguments that the state government has made before the Supreme Court and earlier the Bombay High Court that CBI director Subodh Jaiswal was the DGP of Maharashtra at the time when contentious transfers and postings took place and that he could be a witness in the case.

An officer from Maharashtra police said investigations in all cases will continue as before since the SC has not barred them from doing so. But the apex court has asked the Maharashtra police to not file any further charesheets against Singh. Singh was also granted further protection from arrest till January 11 when the apex court will hear the matter next. The state government is also awaiting the Bombay High Court order in connection with its petition after the CBI had issued summons to DGP Sanjay Pandey and former Chief Secretary Sitaram Kunte.