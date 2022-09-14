scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Sep 13, 2022

State to assess coastal cetaceans’ habitat, population through study

This is the first time an official assessment of this magnitude will occur along the coastal waters of the MMR.

The decision was taken on Tuesday after Forest Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar approved the proposal tabled by the Mangrove and Marine Biodiversity Conservation Foundation during its meeting of the board of governors at Sahyadri state guest house. (Courtesy, mangrove protection cell of forest department)

The Maharashtra government is set to start a 18-month-long study to assess the distribution, population and habitat of coastal cetaceans, primarily the Indian Ocean humpback dolphin and Indo-Pacific finless porpoise, while also trying to document other cetacean species found within 10 km of Mumbai.

This is the first time an official assessment of this magnitude will occur in Maharashtra along the coastal waters of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), covering approximately 70 km.

The decision was taken on Tuesday after Forest Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar approved the proposal tabled by the Mangrove and Marine Biodiversity Conservation Foundation during its meeting of the board of governors at Sahyadri state guest house.

“It is a matter of pride that Maharashtra has decided to undertake such a unique study to document the wealth of its biodiversity,’’ said Mungantiwar.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-September 13, 2022: Why you should read ‘Shanghai Cooperation Or...Premium
UPSC Key-September 13, 2022: Why you should read ‘Shanghai Cooperation Or...
A multi-storeyed fraud: Pune building sold, bought, mortgaged about 20 ti...Premium
A multi-storeyed fraud: Pune building sold, bought, mortgaged about 20 ti...
Why is India’s August unemployment rate the highest in the past 12 ...Premium
Why is India’s August unemployment rate the highest in the past 12 ...
BMC at stake, Sena restraint gives way to confrontation, signs ominousPremium
BMC at stake, Sena restraint gives way to confrontation, signs ominous

Commencing from October, the Mangrove Foundation will carry out the study in partnership with the non-profit organisation Coastal Conservation Foundation. The study area will cover the western seaboard, starting at the mouth of Vaitarna river in the north to the Thane creek in the south, as well as the southern tip of Greater Mumbai.

The area will also include multiple bays such as Back Bay, Haji Ali and Mahim Bay as well as five river mouths in MMR – Mithi, Dahisar, Poisar, Oshiwara and Vaitarna – which represent the habitat preferred by the two focal species of dolphins and porpoises.

The study will delve into examining the habitat preference of cetaceans, species conglomeration and distribution, tissue sampling, and their interactions with fisheries. The objective is to identify the risks caused by human activity to the cetacean population in these waters. This will be accomplished by understanding how near-shore fishing activities, which might result in entanglements and net damage, have an impact on their ecosystem.

More from Mumbai
Advertisement

After evaluating pollutants that may have an impact on their viability and survival rates, the study will try to establish mitigation measures, a senior official said.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 14-09-2022 at 12:53:42 am
Next Story

Maharashtra: More transfers in BMC

Express Explained We analyse and explain the top news for you
Click Here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments

Top News

In Akhilesh’s biting attacks on Keshav Maurya, a strategy of ‘non-Yadav OBC outreach’

In Akhilesh’s biting attacks on Keshav Maurya, a strategy of ‘non-Yadav OBC outreach’

Ayan Mukerji reveals Brahmastra 2 aiming for Dec 2025 release
EXCLUSIVE

Ayan Mukerji reveals Brahmastra 2 aiming for Dec 2025 release

Rahul Gandhi, shun the shortcuts in Bharat Jodo Yatra
John Brittas writes

Rahul Gandhi, shun the shortcuts in Bharat Jodo Yatra

Why has a Delhi court asked Amazon to stop selling Rooh Afza made in Pakistan?

Why has a Delhi court asked Amazon to stop selling Rooh Afza made in Pakistan?

Suppose somebody is selling spurious apples in a mall, will you pull up landlord: Amazon argues before HC

Suppose somebody is selling spurious apples in a mall, will you pull up landlord: Amazon argues before HC

Why you should read ‘Shanghai Cooperation Organisation’ or ‘G7 Group’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Shanghai Cooperation Organisation’ or ‘G7 Group’

Premium
Why is India's August unemployment rate the highest in the past 12 months?

Why is India's August unemployment rate the highest in the past 12 months?

Premium
Seven-star resort in Kerala worth Rs 200 crore to be razed over CRZ violations

Seven-star resort in Kerala worth Rs 200 crore to be razed over CRZ violations

The dangerous extortion racket run by instant loan apps and their link to China

The dangerous extortion racket run by instant loan apps and their link to China

Indian citizen pleads guilty in first-ever cryptocurrency insider trading case in US

Indian citizen pleads guilty in first-ever cryptocurrency insider trading case in US

Why popping Azithromycin arbitrarily may make you drug-resistant

Why popping Azithromycin arbitrarily may make you drug-resistant

Scientists discover ‘strange’ diamonds in meteorite from another planet

Scientists discover ‘strange’ diamonds in meteorite from another planet

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 13: Latest News
Advertisement