State suspends accused in Anil Deshmukh case months after his arrest

The state revenue department Thursday suspended additional collector Sanjeev Palande, who was working as private secretary to former Home Minister Anil Deshmukh. Palande is one of the accused in the Anil Deshmukh money laundering case filed by the Enforcement Directorate.

Palande (51) was arrested on June 26 and as per rules, should have been suspended within 48 hours. But the orders for his suspension were issued only on September 16.

Former Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh had said Palande was the person negotiating between API Sachin Waze and Anil Deshmukh to recover target bribe of Rs 100 crore per month. He was summoned by ED and later arrested.

The order dated September 16 said the suspension is in effect since June 26 under state civil service rules.

A senior IAS officer said, “Normally, a government employee is suspended within 48 hours of arrest and in this case, the state delayed and carried out suspension only after a letter from the ED dated August 31.”