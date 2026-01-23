State signs Rs 30L cr investment commitment at Davos: CM

Maharashtra has received investment commitments worth Rs 30 lakh crore in diverse sectors at the World Economic Forum summit held at Switzerland in Davos, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced on Thursday. Almost 83 per cent of the investment component pledged through MoUs and bilateral partnership has come in the form of foreign direct investment, Fadnavis said. The investments promise employment to third lakh people in the state, he added.

During his media address at Switzerland, Fadnavis said, “The state has taken a lead by getting investment commitments worth Rs 30 lakh crore in multiple sectors including industries, agriculture, services, technology, health, education, energy et al. In addition we hope to finalise Rs seven to ten lakh crore investments in the next couple of days. Our preliminary discussions are done.”

Reflecting on the questions often asked about how many of these MoUs are actually realised and working, Fadnavis said, “Of the total 16 lakh crore investments during Davos 2025, 75 per cent of the projects have been fructified. They are in various stages. In the remaining 25 per cent, the reason was geopolitical developments leading to conflict or tensions which delayed the process. But none of these projects have been withdrawn.”

“From the time of signing the project to its implementation, the process period is three to seven years. We have to take these norms into account,” he added.

Clarifying the charge that majority of the investments were from domestic players, Fadnavis said, “The state has signed the MoUs/ bilateral partnership with more than 18 countries including US,UK, UAE, Denmark, Netherland, Singapore, Austria, Belgium, Germany, Italy, Japan, France, Canada, Norway, Spain, Switzerland, Sweden et al.”

Stating the investment promised covers the entire Maharashtra, the Chief Minister said, “The backward Vidarbha region alone accounts for 13 percent of the total investment component. In North Maharashtra we have succeeded in getting projects for Nashik, Ahilyanagar, Dhule, Malegaon and Nandurbar.” The drought prone Marathwada region will also benefit with an investment flow of Rs 55,000 crore, the Konkan division with Rs 3.5 lakh crore investments and Nagpur division Rs 2.5 lakh crore, which is good news for the state, he added.

During his Davos tour from January 17 to 22, Fadnavis engaged in talks with 20 top global CEOs. The focus was on expanding strategic partnership in key areas of infrastructure, Artificial Intelligence and Innovation and Technology. The participation in frontier digital governance was especially important, Fadnavis said.

Terming his conversation with professor Josh Makower, co-Founder and director of Stanford Biodesign, at the Global MedTech Leadership Interaction as insightful, the CM said, “Stanford Biodesign submitted an Expression of Interest to partner with the state government. This marks the beginning of the Stanford-Maharashtra Biodesign Centre and a shared commitment to build the future of health care, leveraging world class engineering talent and enhancing manufacturing capabilities to drive health tech innovation and global impact.”