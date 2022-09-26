State received 81.62L vaccines for Lumpy Skin Disease, 58 lakh cattle inoculated

A total of 8,911 cattle in Maharashtra have recovered from Lumpy Skin Disease (LSD) out of the total 24,466 affected, the state government said on Sunday. Commissioner for Animal Husbandry Sachindra Pratap Singh said that the disease has spread in 1,796 villages of 30 districts.

“A total of 81.62 lakh vaccines for LSD were made available in the state. Nearly 58.14 lakh cattle have been vaccinated for free. In this, 40.34 lakh is in the 5 km radius of 1,796 villages while the rest 17.80 is out of the radius,” said Singh.

He said vaccination is also in progress in ‘Goshalas’ (cow shelters), cow sheds and in areas with a large number of cattle.

Singh said that the cattle owners need not fear about the disease but should take necessary precautions. “The disease will get cured if treatment is initiated early after finding out the symptoms. Majority of deaths are because treatment started three to four days after the symptoms were seen,” he said.

Singh added that the death possibility of cattle is reduced if treatment begins immediately and the majority of cattle respond positively to it.