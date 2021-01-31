State raises Maratha quota, border dispute with Karnataka

He raised these issues a week after Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had asked MPs from Maharashtra

In the all-party meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday ahead of the tabling of the Budget in the Parliament, Shiv Sena sought that the disputed area on the Maharashtra-Karnataka border be declared an Union Territory, Centre’s intervention in Maratha reservation issue and making Covid-19 vaccine free for people living Below Poverty Line (BPL) and senior citizens.

Vinayak Raut, Shiv Sena MP and party’s leader in the Lok Sabha, said the Maharashtra-Karnataka border dispute has been pending for years in the Supreme Court. “Until the court gives a final verdict, the disputed area, including Belgaum-Karwar, should be declared an Union Territory. This will free the people residing in the area from the injustice meted out to them by the Karnataka government,” he added.

On the issue of Maratha reservation, which has been stayed by the SC, Raut said: “The top court has issued a notice to the Centre while staying the reservation. So, the Centre should hold discussions with the state to understand its side and plead in the SC to revoke the stay on Maratha reservation.”

He raised these issues a week after Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had asked MPs from Maharashtra – cutting across all party lines – to take up Maratha reservation and Maharashtra-Karnataka border dispute during the Budget Session of the Parliament.

The Sena leader also demanded that Covid-19 vaccine be given free of cost to people belonging to the BPL category and senior citizens. “The Union government must bear the financial cost,” he added.