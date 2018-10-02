State-of-the-art sanitation facility on Mumbai’s Marine Drive

The city’s first-of-its-kind sanitation facility will be opened for the publicat Nariman Point in Marine Drive. The city’s first-of-its-kind sanitation facility will be opened for the publicat Nariman Point in Marine Drive.

The first cleantech sanitation facility is expected to be utilised by those visiting the 3.7-km-long Marine Drive promenade.

The Mumbai Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai, JSW Group, Samatech and Nariman Point Churchgate Citizens’ Association joined hands to construct the facility which has features including vacuum technology, reducing water consumption by 90 per cent by using only 0.8 litres per flush compared to 7-8 litres used in a traditional toilet.

The facility uses solar energy to generate power and is inspired by Art Deco style like most buildings on the Marine Drive facade. A BMC official said that the facility was built at the cost of Rs 94 lakh.

