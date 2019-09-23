State-of-the-art food training centre inaugurated in Mumbai

In a public-private partnership model, an international training centre for food safety and nutrition was inaugurated on Sunday in Mumbai to train government officials and private players from the food industry on quality testing and global standards. The move is expected to reduce export rejections that Indian products face in the global market for quality compliance failure.

The training centre, a joint collaboration of Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), Export Inspection Council and Global Food Safety Partnership (GFSP) of the World Bank, located at MIDC in Andheri (east), will be a regional centre for South Asia. “In May 2017 GFSP and FSSAI had a high level dialogue to review emerging challenges in food safety which led to Delhi Declaration of Intent. This centre is one such in the global network we are trying to build,” said Lystra Antoine, CEO of GFSP.

The centre is spread over 3.5 acres in Export Inspection Agency with latest technology on food testing. Antibiotic microbial resistance that has become an emerging threat and pesticide residue can also be tested in the centre. Currently Mumbai has no such centre to test microbial resistance and products are tested in private laboratories before export. According to FSSAI CEO, Pawan Agarwal, exporters, food safety regulators, manufacturers and government officials will be trained on latest regulation, technology, and food accreditation in global food industry. “We also plan to collaborate with other countries through this training centre. This centre will build confidence in other countries about Indian food quality and testing mechanism. We hope the exports will boost because of this.”

Indian grapes, mangoes, prawns and spices export have faced rejection in Japan, Vietnam, and Gulf countries due to failure to comply with standards. “We are trying to work with industry of commerce and agriculture to plug gaps in food standards. Farmers need to be trained on proper use of pesticides,” said Dr Lalitha Gowda, lead expert in FSSAI. The Mumbai centre is based on US’ International Food Safety Training Laboratory. Through an international curriculum, businesses will be trained on nutrition analysis and latest food-testing methods.

The FSSAI has recently undertaken a series of food reforms, from initiative of clean food hubs to encouraging hotels to have a nutrition conscious menus. In Maharashtra, FDA commissioner Pallavi Darade said 40,000 schools have been reached and 1,000 principals have been trained to provide such food in canteens.