State lags in implementing RTE quota: IIM report

The report reveals that while implementation of the reservation is just 19 per cent in Maharashtra.

Maharashtra lags behind several states in the implementation of 25 per cent quota for Economically Weaker Sections under the Right To Education Act (RTE), reveals a report by the Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Ahmedabad.

According to the report, the enrollment rate of Maharashtra is below the national average too.

The report reveals that while implementation of the reservation is just 19 per cent in Maharashtra, it is highest in Delhi at 92 percent, followed by 88 per cent in Madhya Pradesh, 69 per cent in Rajasthan, 42 per cent in Gujarat and 25 per cent in Karnataka.

States which fares badly as compared to Maharashtra include Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh, which have the lowest seat fill rates (percentage of seats filled under RTE Act) of 11 per cent, three per cent and 0.2 per cent respectively.

Further, the study, which covers 28 states, shows that out of 8,906 private schools in Maharashtra, only 1,986 schools had taken atleast one admission under the economically weaker sections under the quota. This accounts for a participation rate among the poor at 22.3 per cent in 2013-14.

This, however, is a significant increase from the school participation rate of 3.2 per cent in 2012-13.

The report, prepared by IIM-A, jointly with the Central Square Foundation, the Accountability Initiative and the Vidhi Centre for Legal Policy carried out a comparative study for 2012-13 and 2013-14, based on the data available on the District Information System for Education (DISE), Sarva Shiksha Abhiyaan (SSA) and the respective state government websites.

It says that while Maharashtra had nearly 1.42 lakh seats on offer, 1.81 per cent seats had been filled in 2012-13 and 19.35 per cent in 2013-14 under the 25 per cent quota. The report mentions that though seat filling had increased over the previous year, it was still below the national average of 29 per cent.

The report, however, said that the state government carried out several initiatives that brought about increased awareness about the provision among parents.

Professor Ankur Sarin of IIM-A, said, “While Maharashtra has increased seat fill rate by 10-fold from 2012-13, the implementation of this provision in the state is still lower than the national average. Our report carefully analyses the implementation of Section 12 (1) (c) across various parameters to better understand the challenges leading to ineffective implementation and also shares potential solutions.”

While Maharashtra started online admission process to fill the 25 per cent seats reserved for EWS students in Mumbai, Pune, Kolhapur, Nagpur, the results are poor.

Civic authorities, who conduct admission process, said that the call for online applications for admission in schools under the RTE Act has received poor response in Mumbai and Kolhapur this year. While nearly 50 per cent of the total seats remained vacant on the last day of submitting applications for the online process in Kolhapur, around 63 per cent were left vacant in Mumbai after the lottery for seat allocation was drawn in the first round.

On the positive side, Maharashtra was the only state that has a clearly defined reimbursement procedure as well as timeline for the reimbursement cycle.

dipti.singh@expressindia.com

