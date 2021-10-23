State keen on online voting in polls, in initial talks with NIC

Maharashtra’s chief electoral officer is exploring the option of online voting in elections and has held initial discussions with the National Informatics Centre (NIC) on conducting its technical feasibility. A final decision, however, is yet to be taken.

Shrikant Deshpande, the chief electoral officer of Maharashtra, who oversees Lok Sabha and Assembly elections in the state and reports to the Election Commission of India, on Friday said that preliminary discussions have been held with NIC on looking into the technical feasibility of online voting.

“It (online voting) is a concept. Many people have said that online voting would help increase voter turnout. But in countries like India, it is important to consider aspects such as remote areas, no Internet coverage as well as a significant part of the population having no cellphones or access to computers.”

“No decision has been taken by the Election Commission. But with the help of NIC, we will start work on it to see if it is technically feasible,” Deshpande told mediapersons in Nagpur.

He added that the discussion with NIC is at a nascent stage. “Since our discussions have not yet been concluded, the decision on conducting the technical feasibility is yet to be taken,” said Deshpande.