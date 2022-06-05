State human rights panel to shift to new office at Ernest House

The State Human Rights Commission (SHRC), which has been working from the barracks inside the Azad Maidan in Mumbai, has got a new office at Nariman Point’s Ernest House. The office space will be rented by the state government.

At present, the SHRC operate from the barracks, which are considered to be an encroachment inside the Azad Maidan.

Officials said the commission also shares the space with the accident tribunal. Moreover, during rain, the barracks get flooded, leaving documents and files damaged. The premises are also home to stray dogs.

At present, the SHRC is occupying 2,872 sq ft of space in the barracks. “The office is very filthy and has leaky roofs,” said a lawyer who represents cases in the SHRC.

The commission had sought 15,000 sq ft space at Ernest House in Nariman Point to set up office.

“However, the state government will be renting a 10,000 sq feet space at Rs 202 per sq feet every year at Ernest House.

A five per cent increase in the rent every month is also on the card,” said an official. A member of SHRC said, “While our current office is quite accessible, this may be a little far but is a better place.’’