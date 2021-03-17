scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, March 17, 2021
Latest news

State health minister meets Vardhan, seeks 20 lakh doses every week

State Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Tuesday meet his Union counterpart Harsh Vardhan and Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan in New Delhi seeking 20 lakh doses of Covishield and Covaxin every week for Maharashtra.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
March 17, 2021 4:58:14 am
maharashtra coronavirusState Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Tuesday meet his Union counterpart Harsh Vardhan and Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan in New Delhi seeking 20 lakh doses of Covishield and Covaxin every week for Maharashtra (File)

State Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Tuesday meet his Union counterpart Harsh Vardhan and Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan in New Delhi seeking 20 lakh doses of Covishield and Covaxin every week for Maharashtra.

The state requires 2.2 crore vaccine doses to vaccinate an estimated pool of 1.77 crore people. This pool includes senior citizens, people with comorbidities above 45 years of age and the remaining healthcare and frontline workers.
Tope told the Centre that the state needs to speed up its vaccination in order to cap rising cases. “We plan to vaccinate at least three lakh people a day,” he said.

Top News Right Now
Click here for more

Maharashtra plans to vaccinate the entire high-risk population of 1.77 crore by May, and finish administering second doses by June.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Tope further asked the Centre to fast-track approval of 158 hospitals and medical colleges to function as vaccination centres.

Click here for more

Maharashtra has given the Centre a list of 367 hospitals, including private units, that could serve as vaccine centres.
Of them, 209 have been approved so far. The minister also suggested that smaller 50-bed hospitals be allowed to operate as vaccination centres.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Mar 17: Latest News

Advertisement
X