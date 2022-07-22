State govt transfers officials, makes new appointments

July 22, 2022 10:17:46 pm
The state government Friday appointed Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation joint managing director Chandrakant Pulkundwar as the municipal commissioner of Nashik. The Uddhav Thackeray-led government had appointed a joint commissioner from BMC, Ramesh Pawar, to the post despite opposition from the general administration department of the state.
The Palghar district collector, Manik Gursal, was transferred after Govind Bodke was appointed in his place. Ruchesh Jaivanshi, who headed the state seeds corporation in Akola, has now been posted as collector of Satara.
Sangli collector Abhijit Chaudhari is now posted as municipal commissioner of Aurangabad and Mantada Dayanidhi Raja is now collector of Sangli.
