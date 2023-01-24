scorecardresearch
Monday, Jan 23, 2023
State govt to set up centre on Chanakya’s teachings

Chanakya's philosophy of law, politics, economics and finance, governance and international relations will be taught at the centre, a senior official said.

THE MAHARASHTRA government has decided to set up a centre to teach the philosophies of ancient Indian thinker Chanakya. According to Maharashtra minister for tourism and skill development Mangal Prabhat Lodha, the centre–Chanakya Excellence Centre–will come up at Karla near Lonavala of Maharashtra.

Chanakya’s philosophy of law, politics, economics and finance, governance and international relations will be taught at the centre, a senior official said.

The government is also planning to start short courses of up to seven days for tourists, teachers, and students interested in Chanakya, a senior official of the tourism department said. The renowned ancient Indian thinker of the 3rd century, also known as ‘Kautaliya’, wrote the classic ‘Artha-Shastra’ where he discussed his philosophies on polity, finance, and foreign affairs among others.

First published on: 24-01-2023 at 03:52 IST
