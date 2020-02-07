State govt to extend Mumbai’s slum redevelopment model to satellite towns

Awhad also announced a plan to enhance the size of slum tenements from 269 sq ft to 300 sq f (Express Photo by Amit Chakravarty) Awhad also announced a plan to enhance the size of slum tenements from 269 sq ft to 300 sq f (Express Photo by Amit Chakravarty)

Just as the Mumbai slum redevelopment model has fared miserably with just 20 per cent projects completed in over two decades, the state government has now decided to extend the same model to Mumbai’s satellite towns.

On Thursday, Housing Minister Jitendra Awhad announced that the Slum Redevelopment Authority (SRA) would soon also undertake redevelopments of slum colonies in four other municipalities in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region — including Navi Mumbai, Kalyan-Dombivali, Vasai-Virar, Mira-Bhayander, Bhiwandi Nizampur, Panvel. SRA is already operational in Thane.

Awhad also announced a plan to enhance the size of slum tenements from 269 sq ft to 300 sq ft. Under the SRA model, the government provides buildable area incentives to developers redeveloping slum hutments free of cost. An increase in the tenement size of slum tenements would mean higher incentives to the developers.

Incidentally, the Congress, a partner in the Maharashtra government, had run the Assembly election campaign promising 500 sq ft rehab homes to hutment dwellers in Mumbai. On the line of modifications made in the regulations of SRA development proposals in the commercial capital, Awhad also indicated that slum schemes in neighbouring Thane will soon be eligible for a higher FSI of 4. FSI is a development tool that defines the extent of construction permissible on a plot. It is the ratio of built-up area to the total plot area.

Meanwhile, in another major move, Awhad announced concessions in the policy for premium collections from developers redeveloping buildings and plots in Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority-owned layouts in Mumbai. According to the revised policy, builders will now have to pay premium for additional FSI availed only at the time of commencement of construction, and later at the time of completion of the project. Awhad said 20 per cent of the premium amount will be collected during the issuance of the commencement certificate to the project, while the remaining 80 per cent can be paid at the time of applying for the occupation certificate. Previously, the premium had to be paid in five equal installments during the construction.

A senior MHADA official said, “The move is to encourage build-ers from expediting completion of ongoing projects.” With the real estate sector reeling under a cash crunch, several redevelopment projects in MHADA’s 56 colonies have been stuck for years. In August 2019, MHADA had decreased the rate of premiums for both commercial and residential projects, and extended the installment option permitting builders to pay premiums in stages.

