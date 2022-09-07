State govt to continue ban on new licences for purse seine fishing

The Maharashtra government has reaffirmed that no new licences for purse seine/ring seine (including mini-purse seine) fishing shall be issued in a bid to protect the interest of different sections engaged in fishing, particularly traditional fishing, and to conserve fish stock. The government aims to reduce the number of existing/operational purse seine/ring seine fishing licences to 262 gradually, and finally to only 182.

The state government had issued a notification to this effect in February 2016, which was challenged in court by purse seine operators. After five years of court battle, the Bombay High Court had asked the state Fisheries department in October 2021 to review the notifications and check its need.

On August 10 this year, the state government issued a notification confirming that no new licences for purse seine fishing will be issued. It said the decision was important to apply precautionary approach to restrict purse seine fishing, so as to avoid catching huge quantities of juveniles of oil sardines, mackerel and other targeted species, as most of the fish are caught before reaching the minimum size of maturity and don’t even have the opportunity to reproduce once during their lifetime, thereby affecting next year’s production.

“The purse seine operation in shallow water, and in breeding season, has an adverse ecological impact due to disturbance of bottom benthic flora and fauna which affects the Maximum Sustainable Yield level of fishing,” stated the notification.

Parrag Jaiin-Nainuttia, principal secretary of Fisheries department, said the decision was taken after consulting with all stakeholders. As per the notification, the purse seine/ring seine gear shall be operated by any mechanized vessel, during the period September to December only, and within Zones II, III and IV.

In order to conserve existing fishery, purse seine fishing shall be regulated in four zones. In Zone (I) — Zai (in Palghar district) to Murud (Raigad district) — the area from the shore to 12 NM (nautical miles) will be reserved for traditional fishing. Purse seine/ring seine (including mini-purse seine) fishing will be prohibited in this zone.