State govt to build Vajpayee memorial in Mumbai

CM Fadnavis during ‘shradhanjali sabha’ organised in memory of late PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee at NCPA in Mumbai on Wednesday. Pradip Das CM Fadnavis during ‘shradhanjali sabha’ organised in memory of late PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee at NCPA in Mumbai on Wednesday. Pradip Das

The state government has decided to build a memorial on the life and works of late Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee in Mumbai. The decision was announced by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis Wednesday. “The Maharashtra government will construct a grand memorial to depict the life and works of Vajpayee in Mumbai,” Fadnavis said, while addressing the “shradhanjali sabha” organised by the BJP at the National Centre for Performing Arts in Mumbai.

The chief minister said, “He was a great social reformer and thinker whose politics centred on nation-building. At the age of ten, he penned a poem which depicted his ‘desh bhakti’.”

“As a child when someone beat him, he cried. When his grandfather questioned him, Vajpayee had quipped, ‘You should first ask the person why he beat me. If he beat me, I have the right to cry’. His reasoning and questioning skills, which later tranformed into an oratory that mesmerised people, had its origins in his childhood,” he said.

The CM highlighted an instance when Vajpayee had spoken against the “ghungat” system practised in some parts of India. “He had voiced his reservation arguing, ‘Why should women be forced to pull a parda over their face. Today, you are opposing my view. But one day I will prove my point,” he said.

Acknowledging that Vajpayee had always remained a fountain of inspiration for party workers, Fadnavis said, “The role he played in building an organisation which was all inclusive helped give it a pan-Indian acceptance.”

He said Vajpayee’s administrative reforms and plans helped unite and strengthen India. Whether it was the Pradhan-mantri Gram Sadak Yojna, which interconnected four lakh villages, or Golden Quadrilateral, which connected east, west, north and south corridors, Vajpayee’s vision helped bridge the rural-urban divide, he added.

Uttar Pradesh Governor Ram Naik recalled his long association with Vajpayee and evolution of the party under his leadership. “The Janasangha conclave under Vajpayee was held at Nariman Point in 1969. The highlight of the conclave was, Vajpayee had invited staunch rival Acharya Atre as the special guest. Atre, a greater social thinker, writer and leader of the Samyukta Maharashtra movement, had accepted the invitation.”

