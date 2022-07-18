State govt tells MSRTC to give Rs 10 lakh each to families of Amalner bus mishap victims

The Maharashtra government Monday instructed the State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) to provide financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh each to families of people who died after a bus en route to Amalner fell into the Narmada river from a bridge in Madhya Pradesh’s Dhar district.

Of the 12 deceased, including the driver and conductor of the bus, seven are from Maharashtra.

The deceased have been identified as Chandrakant Patil, 45, (driver), Prakash Chaudhary (conductor), Avinash Pardeshi, Raju Tulsiram, 35, Jagannath Joshi, 68, Chetan Jagid, Limbaji Khati, Saifuddin Abbas Ali Bohra, Kalpana Patil, 57, Vikash Berhe, 33, Arwa Murtaza Bohra, 27, and Rukmanibai Joshi.

Shekhar Channe, vice president and managing director of MSRTC, said a committee has been appointed to find out the cause of this accident. “The accident is very unfortunate and measures will be taken by the corporation to prevent such incidents in the future. The committee will look into how the accident took place,” Channe said.

“Pained to know about the loss of lives in Maharashtra ST bus (Indore to Amalner) accident at Dhar, as it fell into a river from a bridge. Few passengers are rescued. Our deepest condolences to the families who lost their loved ones,” Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis tweeted.

According to MSRTC officials, the Indore-Amalner bus MH40N 9848 of Amalner (Jalgaon district) depot of MSRTC had left Indore at 7.30 am on Monday and was on its way to Amalner in Jalgaon district of Maharashtra when it broke the railing of a bridge on NH 3 (Agra-Mumbai road), situated near the Dhar and Khargone border, and fell into the river.

In the rescue operation undertaken by the local district administration, 12 bodies were recovered.