State govt should look to ordinance route for quota: Sharad Pawar

NCP chief Sharad Pawar.

NCP president Sharad Pawar on Friday indicated that bringing an “ordinance was an option” that could be explored after legal consultation to keep Maratha reservation intact.

Speaking to reporters in New Delhi, Pawar said, “It won’t be proper to comment on the Supreme Court order on Maratha reservation. But I believe the state government could explore the ordinance route. It should be thoroughly looked into after adequate consultation with legal and constitutional experts. Such a decision can help to keep the reservation intact.”

“However, the decision has to be taken by the Uddhav Thackeray government. My suggestion is based on what I think are possible options at this moment,” he added.

Pawar cautioned Maratha organisations not to resort to agitations as that will not bring lasting solution. He added that on matters of court, it would be inappropriate to question the Centre or the state government or comment on the judiciary.

On the ongoing confrontation between actor Kangana Ranaut and the state government, Pawar said: “The NCP does not get into such matters. We have told our leaders to not comment… Ranaut’s office was demolised by BMC, the government has no role.”

Asked about drug case being probed by NCB in connection to actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, he said: “I am not aware of the details. But if there is an overall abuse of drugs, Police should look into it seriously…”

