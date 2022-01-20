Maharashtra govt proposes reopening school campuses from Monday

The Maharashtra School Education department has proposed reopening of schools for offline classes from Monday. The proposal has been sent to the Chief Minister’s Office and a decision is expected in the cabinet meeting on Thursday.

According to the office of Varsha Gaikwad, school education minister, the proposal seeks granting permission to restart offline operations of schools based on decisions taken by local administrations.

Apart from reiterating the standard operating procedures declared when schools were reopened earlier, the proposal also encourages vaccination of all teaching and non-teaching staff as well as children in the eligible age group.

An official from the ministry said, “The proposal was sent after receiving several letters and recommendations from educationists and parents’ associations demanding restarting of offline operations of schools. The proposal does not specify rural or urban areas of the state but simply seeks permission to start offline operations of schools wherever the local administration is confident about keeping the pandemic situation under control. Final decision will be taken by the local administrations based on pandemic conditions in the region. Decision is expected on this during the cabinet meeting on Thursday.”

Schools for all classes resumed offline operations in Maharashtra, including Mumbai, from December 15. Most took a break for the Christmas vacation from December 23 to January 2. When schools were set to reopen after the break on January 3, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) asked all schools to go back to online classes due to rising Covid cases. According to the BMC order, schools in Mumbai were to remain closed till January 31. However, on January 8, the state government issued new restrictions and shut all schools across Maharashtra till February 15.