State govt plans social audit of Shiv Bhojan Thali scheme started by MVA

The Maharashtra government is planning a social audit of Shiv Bhojan thali, a flagship scheme of the previous Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government to gauge its effectiveness.

“Two institutes, Tata Institute of Social Sciences and Yashavantrao Chavan Academy of Development Administration, have been contacted to conduct the social audit of the scheme. The idea is to check whether the intentions with which the scheme started have been achieved,” an official from the Food and Civil Supplies department told The Indian Express.

In September, state Food and Civil Supplies Minister Ravindra Chavan had said that a comprehensive review of the scheme was necessary. “It is a good scheme. But it needs to be checked whether the intended beneficiaries are actually gaining from it.” he had said.

Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis later said the government was not planning to shut down the scheme but a review was on the cards. A social audit is a way of measuring, understanding, reporting and ultimately improving the performance of a particular scheme, policy or a project. Usually, a social audit is carried out for environmental or developmental projects.

According to the Food and Civil Supplies department official, ever since the inception of the Shiv Bhojan thali scheme, no social audit or review process has been carried out. “Once we get a nod from the institute about conducting the social audit, further technicalities will be formulated,” said the official. The department will have to decide the Shiv Bhojan thali centres where the audit will be conducted, a timeline for the audit as well as its parameters.

Under the Shiv Bhojan Thali scheme, a meal is available at Rs 10 for people. In urban areas, the cost of the thali is Rs 50 and in rural areas, it is Rs 35. The eateries sell the thali to people at Rs 10 and the government pays the remaining balance. During the Covid-19 pandemic, the Maharashtra government had initially slashed the prices of the thali to Rs 5 and from April 2021, it was given for free and even parcel service was allowed. As the the lockdown was lifted in phase-wise manner, the price was again raised to Rs 10.