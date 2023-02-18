scorecardresearch
Friday, Feb 17, 2023
State govt grants fresh infra to medical colleges, hospitals in Navi Mumbai SEZ

In 2006, the state government had set up NMSEZ in a joint venture with the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO)

After years of inactivity, the state converted SEZ into an integrated industrial zone in 2018 (Rpresentational/File)
State govt grants fresh infra to medical colleges, hospitals in Navi Mumbai SEZ
THE MAHARASHTRA government on Friday issued a government resolution (GR), granting educational and knowledge parks at Eminence medical colleges, and infrastructure related to hospitals in the Navi Mumbai special economic zone (SEZ).

The additional services to be allowed in the SEZ include industry academic partnership to promote training and skill development programmes through skill development centres, R&D centres, training centres, digital centres, information technology centres, training centres for art, and performance and sports among others.

In 2006, the state government had set up NMSEZ in a joint venture with the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO). The project could not be commenced because of various reasons including strong opposition from locals, changed economic situation, and the revision in the tax structure.

After years of inactivity, the state converted SEZ into an integrated industrial zone in 2018. It was also decided that industrial units and residential projects be in proportion to 85:15.

During a meeting on January 31, the state Cabinet had decided to include the above-mentioned sectors in the SEZ, as per the Maharashtra government’s industrial policy of 2013, when it had decided to set up integrated industrial areas instead of the SEZs.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 18-02-2023 at 04:45 IST
Seeking DA hike, West Bengal govt employees march to Assembly

