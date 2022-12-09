scorecardresearch
Thursday, Dec 08, 2022

State govt forms fresh committee, second in a year, on night schools

The new committee will have seven members, drawn from various teachers' associations and government employees. Education Commissioner Suraj Mandhare will head the committee, which is expected to submit its report within a month.

There are 155 secondary and 46 higher secondary night schools in the state catering to 20,312 students. (File)
The Maharashtra government has formed a fresh committee to draw up a comprehensive policy for night schools in the state. This is the second committee set up for the task in the span of a year. Several night schools and teachers had opposed the recommendations of the earlier committee.

In January this year, a committee was formed by the state school education department to draw up a policy for night schools in Maharashtra. There are 155 secondary and 46 higher secondary night schools in the state catering to 20,312 students. These are students who are not able to pursue education in a traditional school. While most left their education midway to earn a livelihood, there are older students too, including women who left their education several years ago.

Based on the earlier committee’s recommendations, a Government Resolution (GR) was issued in June, which reduced the timing for night schools from three-and-half hours to two hours. It also allowed teachers of day schools to work as part-time teachers in night schools at half salary, a practice banned in 2017.

“By allowing this again and with changed timings, the June 2022 GR was only going to result in reduced quality of education in night schools,” said Sunil Susare, secretary of Rashtravadi Shikshak Cell, a teachers’ organisation, which was one of several associations opposing the reforms.

A night school teacher from Ahmednagar had also moved the Aurangabad bench of Bombay High Court against it. Several teachers and associations held a protest at Mumbai’s Azad Maidan on Independence Day this year against the government order based on the earlier committee’s report. MLC Nago Ganar too raised the issue in the House, following which School Education Minister Deepak Kesarkar had assured to form a new committee. The GR issued on Thursday stated that it supersedes the earlier GR.

First published on: 09-12-2022 at 01:20:20 am
