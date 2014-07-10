State govt deaffiliates 34 tech institutes for sub-standard facilities

Programmes in 34 institutes across Maharashtra, including one in Mumbai, have been deaffiliated by the state government for flouting several norms. The Directorate of Technical Education (DTE), Maharashtra, has issued a circular informing stakeholders that 53 diploma courses at these colleges will no longer be a part of the centralised admission process, which is currently underway. This is the first time that such a step has been taken during the admission process.

The maximum or 19 institutes are from Nagpur region, followed by nine from Aurangabad region and five from Pune region. It includes one programme run by L S Raheja School of Architecture in Mumbai, four courses from SSD Polytechnic Institute, Solapur, and five each from Shri Chhatrapati Sambhaji Polytechnic, Ahmednagar and Potdar Polytechnic, Nashik, which have been deaffiliated for the 2014-15 academic year.

According to officials, the institutes were evaluated during the 2013-14 academic year and were found severely deficient on several parameters like development of curriculum, faculty, availability of facilities and standard of labs.

“We want polytechnics to provide quality education and have therefore been stringent in our inspections. At these institutes, we found that implementation of the curriculum was improper, core branches did not have faculty and they did not have the necessary equipments.

Accordingly, they have been deaffilitated for the current academic year. But if they comply with the norms, we will affiliate them in the next academic year,” said Maharashtra State Board of Technical Education (MSBTE) chairman Pramod Naik.

In a letter dated July 2, MSBTE wrote to DTE, asking it to remove these colleges from CAP. Accordingly, DTE issued a notification on July 4, stating that the listed programmes in these colleges will no longer be involved in the admission process for the first and second years. The DTE letter, which has been addressed to joint directors of technical education of Mumbai, Pune, Aurangabad and Nagpur divisionsregions, say that if these colleges still go ahead and admit students, there will be legal issues or questions involved in such enrollments.

According to officials, in the 2012-13 academic year, 41 institutes from the state, including one from the Mumbai region, were deaffiliated.

