State govt asks Mumbai Police to probe drug link charges against Kangana Ranaut

THE MUMBAI Police will investigate into actor Kangana Ranaut’s alleged drug links on the basis of an old interview given by actor Adhyayan Suman.

Suman, who had dated Ranaut for a year till 2009, had claimed in an interview published in 2016 that Ranaut once took drugs. With Ranaut engaged in a legal battle with the Shiv Sena-controlled Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and in a war of words with the state government and Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut, the interview is now being widely shared on social media platforms.

In a letter to the state Home Department earlier this week, Sena leader and Thane MLA Pratap Sarnaik referred to the interview and demanded the allegations be investigated. On Tuesday, Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said the Mumbai Police would probe Suman’s allegations and forwarded the letter to the crime branch.

A senior crime branch official on Friday confirmed that they have received the letter. “We have only just received the letter today. We will first reply to the MLA and then decide on the course of the investigation,” said the official.

On Thursday, Suman posted a video on Instagram and pleaded that his name should not be dragged back into his “dark past”. “I had said whatever I had to say in 2016. My family and I were ridiculed on national television then. I have forgotten those things and moved past them,” he said.

In the video, Suman said he had no relation with Ranaut, but they both shared a common goal of “delivering justice for Sushant Singh Rajput”.

