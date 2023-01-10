State govt asks civic body to carry out concretisation of 15 km of roads in Film City

IN A bid to develop the existing infrastructure at the Film City or Dadasaheb Phalke Chitra Nagari at Goregaon, the state government has asked the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to carry out concretisation of 15 km of roads in the area.

The government move come days after it proposed a Rs 4,500 crore makeover for the film city. A letter, a copy of which is with The Indian Express, in this regard was sent by the Urban Development Department to BMC on Monday.

“Shooting goes on round-the-clock for various films, serials and reality shows in as many as 60 locations. Also, the film city is a prominent spot in Mumbai and global delegates and tourists from across the world visit the place. But the poor quality of roads is a case of concern. Therefore, the BMC should take up immediate repair works of the roads in the Film City and must submit a compliance report on the same to the state government,” the letter said. It also stated that the existing roads will be redeveloped using cement concrete.

In November 2022, the BMC floated a Rs 5,800 crore tender for concretising 400 km of roads in Mumbai. However, the roads inside the film city are maintained by the Public Works Department (PWD) and don’t fall under the civic body’s jurisdiction.

The BMC is set to float fresh tenders for concretising these roads. This is the first time that BMC will take up development works for roads inside the film city. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde after taking charge announced to make city roads free of potholes by getting them concretised.