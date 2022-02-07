State govt announces public holiday

In a rare instance, the Maharashtra government on Sunday declared a public holiday on Monday across the state to mourn the death of legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar. Sources in the government said that this is a rare instance in the recent past of the state government announcing a public holiday as a mark of respect.

The state government notification said: “Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar passed away on Sunday, February 6, 2022. Her death has caused an immense loss to the music, art world and it’s the great loss of the nation. To pay tribute to this legendary singer, a public holiday is being declared in the state on Monday 7th February 2022.” The notification added that the state is exercising the powers vested in it under Section 25 of the Negotiable Instrument Act, 1881.

A senior bureaucrat said that though it is a rare instance in the recent past to announce a public holiday, there has been a precedent for announcing such holidays in history. Notably, no public holiday was announced in the state after the death of Bharat Ratna Pandit Bhimsen Gururaj Joshi who passed away in 2011. No state holiday was announced on the death of Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray, who was also cremated at the Shivaji Park in 2012.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has expressed grief at the demise of Mangeshkar. “The death of Lata Mangeshkar was the end of a glorious era. Her melodious voice was immortal and she will continue to live among us,” said Thackeray.

Thackeray also said that Lata Mangeshkar shared warm relations with his family. “She was an avid photographer and had knowledge about good cameras and different lenses. We often discussed photography and she was present at my photo exhibitions to bless me. Recently, when I was hospitalised, she enquired about my health,” said the CM.

Rashmi, Uddhav Thackeray’s wife, said Mangeshkar’s death is a big shock after Balasaheb Thackeray. “The idea that Lata didi is not with us today is unbearable… Our family is deeply saddened by the departure of Lata didi,” she said.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said Mangeshkar was a melodious dream not only to musical world in India but to the entire world. “Her demise has disrupted that dream. A divine voice is no more with us…,” said Pawar.

Balasaheb Thorat, Revenue Minister, said, “End of the golden era of Indian music! Deeply pained by the demise of the Nightingale of India, Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar ji…”

Following the state government order, University of Mumbai will remain closed on Monday, February 7 to mourn the demise of Mangeshkar. In view of this, the online exams of MA and M Com by Institute of Distance & Open Learning (IDOL), which were scheduled to be held on February 7, have been postponed. A revised examination schedule will be announced soon.