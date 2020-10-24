State govt allows BEST buses to operate with 100% capacity

The order stated commuters should wear masks and use hand sanitisers while travelling. Currently, BEST operates 4,300 buses in the city and MMR. (File)

The state government Friday allowed Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) buses to operate with full capacity. Till now, BEST buses were being allowed to run at 50 per cent capacity.

The order stated commuters should wear masks and use hand sanitisers while travelling. Currently, BEST operates 4,300 buses in the city and MMR. This includes 2,700 BEST buses, 300 state transport buses, and 1,100 wet leasing buses. These buses commute with only 19 lakh commuters. BEST expects this number to go up to 25 lakh now.

