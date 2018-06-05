State government renews BNHS lease for 30 years

The CM had earlier assured the organisation that the lease, first granted in 1984, will be renewed. (File) The CM had earlier assured the organisation that the lease, first granted in 1984, will be renewed. (File)

After a long delay, the lease granted to Bombay Natural History Society (BNHS) for its Conservation Education Centre (CEC) in Goregaon was renewed for 30 years by the state government last week. The lease has now been renewed from June 2014 to June 2044, confirmed a letter from the office of Collector of Mumbai Suburban District.

“We are most thankful to the Government of Maharashtra for renewal of this lease and particularly to the Hon’ble Chief Minister for the personal interest taken and the expeditious decision taken on renewing the lease,” said Dr Deepak Apte, Director, BNHS.

The CM had earlier assured the organisation that the lease, first granted in 1984, will be renewed. The CEC focuses on the conservation of biodiversity and spreading environmental awareness among the masses. “The timing could not be better as it coincides with the 2018 World Environment Day on June 5,” said Homi Khusrokhan, BNHS President.

