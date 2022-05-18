Maharashtra government releases pending funds to MRVC for completion of rail projects

AFTER A delay of over two years later, the state government has started releasing its share of pending funds to the Mumbai Rail Vikas Corporation (MRVC) for completing the ongoing railway infrastructure-related projects in Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).

Earlier this month, the MMRDA had released Rs 150 crore and another instalment of Rs 150 crore was released this week for Mumbai Urban Transport Projects (MUTP) 2 and 3 projects. An official said even though they have received Rs 300 crore so far for the MUTP 2 and 3 projects, Rs 700 crore is still due for the other projects.

MRVC CPRO Sunil Udasi confirmed that they have received Rs 300 crore from the state government through MMRDA.

Recently, the MMRDA had written to the Urban Development Ministry of the state government conveying that due to the ongoing big-ticket infrastructure project for which it has taken loans, it is unable to pay its share for the MUTP 3A projects of MRVC.

The MRVC is a joint Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) of the Ministry of Railways and the Government of Maharashtra that undertakes major railway-related infrastructure projects under the Mumbai Urban Transport Projects (MUTP).

MRVC plans to spend Rs 1,200-Rs 1,500 crore for the MUTP railway project this financial year. The cost of the project are shared by the state government and the Indian railways at a ratio of 49:51.

However, the state government had not paid its share for the past three years which accumulated to over Rs 1,000 crore.