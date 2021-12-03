State government notifies increase of 9 seats in BMC

More than two weeks after the state Cabinet took the decision, the Maharashtra government has notified the increase of nine seats in Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, taking the total from 227 to 236 seats. The state election commission (SEC) will ask the BMC to redraw the ward boundaries and submit its draft, sources said.

The state’s urban development department on Tuesday issued a notification increasing the number of seats by nine after the proposal was cleared by Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari.

The state cabinet took the decision on November 10 and the government sent the file to the Governor for his approval on November 16. It was approved on Monday and the notification was issued the next day, said an official.

Officials from the SEC said they received the notification on Thursday. “We will write to the BMC asking it to redraw the ward boundaries as per the new notification and submit its draft to us. We will then see the draft and proceed further,” said an official from SEC.

The next step will be to put the draft ward boundaries, approved by SEC, in the public domain for suggestions and objections, the official added. “The people will be given approximately 15 days. Then the SEC will appoint a senior officer to hear suggestions and objections, which will also take at least a week’s time, and will submit a report to it. Following this, the final ward formation will be approved,” said the official.

The election for the BMC will be held early next year along with nine other municipal corporations.