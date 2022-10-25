scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Oct 25, 2022

Maharashtra explores restarting village transformation programme, stalled since Covid pandemic

The government will be connecting the new VSTF phase with Balasaheb Thackeray Agribusiness and Rural Transformation (SMART) Project as earlier.

CM Devendra Fadnavis, mumbai news, indian expressThe state government is looking to restart the stalled work of the Village Social Transformation Foundation (VSTF). (File)

The state government is looking to restart the stalled work of the Village Social Transformation Foundation (VSTF), a non-profit company initiated during the tenure of then Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, aimed at using funds through Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) to promote village development.

“The work of VSTF was affected by Covid-19 pandemic and also, fund crunch hit continuing ongoing programmes. Before presenting a proposal for new release of funds under CSR to corporates, we need to showcase the past performance under the initiative. The over two-and-half-year gap has made things difficult,” said an official from the deputy CM’s office.

The government will be connecting the new VSTF phase with Balasaheb Thackeray Agribusiness and Rural Transformation (SMART) Project as earlier. SMART aims to transform rural Maharashtra through “SMART” interventions in agriculture and livelihood sectors, assisted by the World Bank.

Under the VSTF, an independent Village Development Plan (VDP) of each village was envisioned which included economical as well as social development of that area. A number of other departments, such as Rural Development, Agriculture, Social Justice, Tribal Development, Forest, Irrigation and Water Conservation are part of it as works related to them are also included in the VDP. However, the VSTF project is unlikely to start immediately as discussions with a number of departments are currently on and their remarks have been sought.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Day after breathtaking win, Team India made Diwali dinner plans but playe...Premium
Day after breathtaking win, Team India made Diwali dinner plans but playe...
ExplainSpeaking | The economic, political challenges awaiting new UK PM R...Premium
ExplainSpeaking | The economic, political challenges awaiting new UK PM R...
Collegemates turned neighbours, slew of cases and a tiffin box blastPremium
Collegemates turned neighbours, slew of cases and a tiffin box blast
Online betting ads pop up across social media platforms, MeitY could inte...Premium
Online betting ads pop up across social media platforms, MeitY could inte...

Coordination among several departments is yet another task. “When Fadnavis was the CM, the CMO handled coordination work. In the present condition, that task too has become a bit arduous,” the official said.

More from Mumbai

Around 800 such villages were selected for this programme earlier which kicked off in January 2017. A fellow was appointed to each village to monitor the progress of the programme. The pandemic, however, disturbed the programme.

First published on: 25-10-2022 at 07:13:48 am
Next Story

Eknath Shinde launches CIDCO’s apartment scheme for EWS

🪔 Diwali Offer | Now get extra value of up to one year free with an Express Subscription
BUY NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 25: Latest News
Advertisement