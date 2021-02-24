State DGP summoned over complaint alleging custodial torture of Pragya Thakur

Mishra claimed in his plea the claim made by Thakur in the interview relates to violation of fundamental rights and should be probed. (File)

THE MAHARASHTRA State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) has issued summons to the state’s Director General of Police to appear before it in April over a complaint filed by a lawyer regarding the alleged custodial torture faced by Malegaon 2008 blast accused and BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur.

In 2018, lawyer Aditya Mishra had approached the National Human Rights Commission stating he had seen an interview of Thakur on a news channel where she spoke about the alleged torture meted out to her during the probe into the blast in 2008, by investigators of the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad. The NHRC had transferred the case to the SHRC for inquiry under the Protection of Human Rights Act. The SHRC on Tuesday has summoned the DGP to appear before it on April 6.

Mishra claimed in his plea the claim made by Thakur in the interview relates to violation of fundamental rights and should be probed. Thakur and other accused in the case had claimed before the trial court in 2008 that they were tortured in custody. The ATS had denied the claim. Thakur and six others are facing trial for the blast which occurred in the town of Malegaon on September 29, 2008 which caused six deaths and injured over 100. The National Investigation Agency took over the probe subsequently and is currently the prosecuting agency in the case.