State Cong chief supports Sanjay Raut’s allegations of corruphttps://indianexpress.com/?post_type=article&p=7775665&preview=truetion against BJP and central agencies

STATE CONGRESS chief Nana Patole has come out in support of Shiv Sena leader and Member of Parliament (MP) Sanjay Raut who has levelled serious charges against the central investigation agencies and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders at a press conference on February 14.

Patole has urged the Mahavikas Aaghadi (MVA) government to take serious note of these allegations and order a high level inquiry into all these cases through the Maharashtra Police and the state Economic Offence Wing.

Raut has made another serious allegation against the Enforcement Directorate (ED), claiming that the agency has taken Rs 300 crore from some builders in Mumbai.

“Has ED sent this money to Narendra Modi or Amit Shah?”, questioned Patole. Adding that unless ED will not be able to do such things without the blessings of its masters in the Centre.

Raut has said that he will be submitting all the documents to the Centre as well. Patole demanded that the Central government should also conduct an inquiry into the complaint.

Patole said that a conspiracy was underway to put pressure on the non-BJP leaders in Maharashtra by using the central agencies against them.

“We have repeatedly said that the BJP government at the Centre is trying to suppress the voice by blackmailing the opposition leaders. This is evident from the actions taken in Maharashtra over the last two years through ED, CBI, NCB, NIA. The BJP leaders, who are in a hurry to overthrow the government in the state, and they are doing so by exerting pressure through the central government. But the Maharashtra Vikas Aaghadi government is strong and all the alliance partners stand together,” he said

He claimed that today, Raut has provided solid evidence to expose the illegal businesses of the BJP leaders and people associated with BJP. Patole further said that it was now clear that people like Kirit Somaiya who allege opposition leaders are corrupt are themselves involved in scams.