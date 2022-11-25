scorecardresearch
Thursday, Nov 24, 2022

State commission directs Maharashtra Police to constitute special cell to trace missing women

"We want to avoid situations where there is an outcry after the event has happened. We must take measures to prevent such incidents in the first place," said Chakankar on Thursday.

Maharashtra State commission, Maharashtra Police, Maharashtra missing women cases, Maharashtra  misisng girls case, missing women pending cases, crime against women, Maharashtra NCRB data, NCRB data crime against women, indian expressChakankar said the state Women's Commission has been following up with the Maharashtra missing person's department since January 2022, and recently directed the department to submit a detailed report to the commission and take action to trace missing women.

The Maharashtra Women’s Commission has directed the director general of Maharashtra Police to form a special cell in the state to investigate cases of missing women and girls and to trace them, Rupali Chakankar, president of the Maharashtra Women’s Commission, told The Indian Express on Thursday.

Chakankar had written a letter with this directive to the Maharashtra Police earlier this week. She said in a statement on social media, “Shraddha Walkar’s murder is a heartbreaking incident. Day after day, the number of missing women and girls is increasing. It is possible that there is national and international contribution to this. The director general of Maharashtra should undertake a special drive and set up a special team to investigate cases of missing women and girls, and trace them.”

Last week, state Minister for Women and Child Development, Mangal Prabhat Lodha had directed the Women’s Commission to form a special cell and trace distressed married women who are estranged from families, and provide protection to them if necessary.

Following directives from Lodha, the state Women’s Commission is also exploring other ways that distressed women can be traced and protected if necessary, said a senior official from the commission.

There are non-governmental organisations registered in every district that counsel women who are facing marital or family problems.

The Women’s Commission also has cells in each district for counsel and outreach.

The Women’s Commission has planned to gather information from such centres across the state about women who are in distressful situations in their marital homes, or are estranged from their families.

It will investigate such cases and extend help and protection to the women, said the official.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 25-11-2022 at 02:00:36 am
