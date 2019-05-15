Maharashtra: State CET cell extends last date for NEET PG and MDS admissions

The state Common Entrance Test (CET) cell on Tuesday issued a circular extending the last date for admission to NEET postgraduate and dental courses till May 25.

The decision to extend the date was taken after the Nagpur bench of the Mumbai High Court issued an order stating that Socially and Economically Backward Classes (SEBC) reservations will not be applicable for NEET PG and MDS students for the 2019-2020 academic year. The Supreme Court on May 9 had upheld the high court’s order.

On May 11, State CET cell had issued a revised timetable for the admission process, which will now be deferred by seven days to start from May 13.

Admissions of nearly 213 students, who had sought admission under SEBC category, have been cancelled.