Maharashtra cases rise to 2,916, Mumbai at 1,936

Maharashtra saw 232 fresh COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, taking the total count to 2,916. Mumbai accounted for 140 of these new cases, taking its total to 1,936. With nine more persons succumbing to the virus, the toll in the state reached 187 on Wednesday.

In a first, Mumbai recorded less number of deaths than Pune. While a 65-year-year-old woman – suffering from diabetes and hypertension – died within hours of being admitted at Kasturba hospital in Mumbai on Tuesday, a 50-year-old woman died on Tuesday three days after hospitalisation. She had no comorbidity. Pune, meanwhile, recorded six deaths and Akola one.

State officials said infection and mortality rate continues to remain high for men, with 65 per cent of them succumbing to the infection. The number of people dying in the 40 to 60 age bracket is also gradually rising.

In a bid to prevent more deaths, the BMC has shifted its focus to senior citizens and people with comorbidity. It has urged people suffering from hypertension, diabetes, heart illness or any other chronic disease to stay at home. A change in protocol has also been issued. Senior citizens with even slightest of cough, cold, fever or breathlessness have been advised to visit nearest government hospital for testing.

Further, rapid testing will begin after April 17, civic officials said. Rapid test is a cheaper and faster test that shows whether a person has developed anti-bodies against the virus. Civic officials said they will be testing all BMC staffers, BEST workers and field health officers to check the infection rate among government employees.

BMC will now focus its testing on symptomatic people instead of those asymptomatic on the advice of experts. Earlier, all symptomatic and asymptomatic people were tested based on whether they had come in contact with an infected person or had foreign travel history.

The new BMC guidelines allow testing for all those suffering from cough and fever, close contacts of those infected if they develop symptoms, close contacts with comorbidity and senior citizens. The civic body has also mandated testing for pregnant women two weeks before delivery, those on dialysis, patients undergoing chemotherapy and health workers exposed to COVID-19 patients.

“We have now been instructed to not take swabs of asymptomatic people even if they are high-risk contacts of those infected,” a ward-level official said.

For close contacts of those infected who have developed no symptoms, BMC has decided to quarantine them. People living in slums who have been exposed to COVID-19 patients will be kept in institutional quarantine while those who have proper toilet facilities at home can remain at home quarantine until they develop symptoms. “High-risk asymptomatic contacts to be given single room with toilet facility,” the BMC circular stated.

Resident doctors have complained that while they come under high-risk contacts’ category, not all of them are being tested. “My colleague in Sion hospital had tested positive, and I was meeting him everyday. The day he got his test results, I was with him. But I have not been quarantined or tested. Only his three hostel roommates have been tested. Many us are exposed but not getting tested,” a resident doctor, working in Kasturba hospital, said.

