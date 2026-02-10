State cabinet gives nod for 57 irrigation projects and 193 canal works worth Rs 15,000 crore

The completion of all these irrigation projects will bring eight lakh hectares of land under irrigation facilities. (Image generated using Google Gemini)

The state cabinet on Tuesday approved a long-term loan of Rs 15,000 crore from National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development to complete 57 irrigation projects in the state and rebuild 193 existing canals which are in a poor condition.

The completion of all these irrigation projects will bring eight lakh hectares of land under irrigation facilities and provide major relief to the farmers in the state. The revised estimate has been given approval at the cabinet meeting on Tuesday. The meeting was chaired by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

The water resources department will be able to expedite the ongoing work and complete 57 irrigation projects within the timeline using the funds. Along with these projects, 193 canals of existing and old irrigation projects will be repaired and reconstructed.