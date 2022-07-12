State cabinet expansion likely after Presidential polls

The cabinet expansion in Maharashtra is likely to take place after Presidential elections on July 18.

Highly placed sources in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) said, “The NDA’s Presidential candidate, Droupadi Murmu, will visit Mumbai to seek support (for her candidature).”

Accordingly, all elected members of state legislature assembly belonging to the BJP and the Shinde camp have been summoned to reach Mumbai on Thursday.

Insiders in the BJP said, “There are no problems in carrying out the cabinet expansion. Both the sides have already discussed the formula.”

The total number of ministers, including the CM, permissible in the state is 43. Insiders believe that the BJP will have 28 ministers and Shinde camp 15.

However, with Presidential polls on July 18, it was felt that cabinet expansion could wait.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis took the oath of office on June 30 following which a two-day special session took place on July 3 and 4. The election of Speaker took place on July 3. BJP’s candidate Rahul Narwekar was elected as Speaker of state legislative assembly. The next day, on July 4, CM Eknath Shinde moved the confidence motion. He won the trust vote polling with 164 votes in his favour.

Last week, both Shinde and Fadnavis also went to Delhi on a two-day tour and met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union home minister Amit Shah and BJP president J P Nadda.

Even before the formation of cabinet, the state’s ruling alliance is caught up with two issues: floods in several parts of the state and legal challenges in Supreme Court.

While indicating that the case in top court of both Shiv Sena and Shinde camps seeking disqualification of each other’s MLAs has nothing to do with cabinet expansion, sources in the BJP said, “Since BJP-Shinde camp alliance won trust vote and Speaker has upheld their leadership claim and whip there is no threat to the government.”

Shinde faction spokesperson Deepak Kesarkar also told the media: “The cabinet expansion will take place after Presidential polls on July 18.” He added, “On July 13, an important meeting related to Presidential election has been convened by the NDA in Delhi. The representatives of Shinde camp will also attend the meeting.”

In Mumbai, BJP’s 106 MLAs and Shinde camp’s 50 legislators will attend the meeting convened on July 14.