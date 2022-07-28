State Cabinet clears Rs 39,602-crore project to improve power distribution

July 28, 2022 2:32:30 am
The state Cabinet on Wednesday approved a detailed project report (DPR), seeking Rs 39,602 crore for the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company (MAHADISCOM), to improve the power distribution system in a bid to make the company financially stable.
While the project will impact 1.66 crore consumers over the next three years, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said that no financial burden will be put on them.
The Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS), which is reform-based and result-linked, was prepared by the power department led by Nitin Raut in the previous government. But it was on hold in the absence of remarks from the finance department. According to the DPR available with The Indian Express, 1.66 crore customers will get smart/pre-paid metres at a cost of Rs 10,051 crore.
In addition, Rs 937 crore will be used for 4.07 lakh transformer metering while Rs 117 crore will be spent on 27,826 feeder and boundary metering. As many as Rs 14,231 crore will be used for infrastructural works to reduce distribution losses and Rs 14,266 crore will be used to modernise the distribution system.
Subscriber Only Stories
A similar scheme will be implemented by BEST, for which the Cabinet cleared DPR worth Rs 3,461 crore.
Newsletter | Click to get the day’s best explainers in your inbox
The power scheme has a target to reduce technical and commercial losses by 12-15 per cent by 2024-25. The first phase, which is to be implemented by December 2023, will cover 94,19,302 customers and 2,30,820 transformers while 27,826 feeders will get smart metres. The second phase, to be completed by March 2025, will cover 71,99,531 customers and 1,76,687 transformers.
Under this scheme, works such as setting up new sub-stations with increased capacity, feeder segregation and bifurcation, underground cabling and aerial bunched cabling, reducing losses through high voltage distribution system and strengthening coastal power lines will be undertaken.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscriber Reading Now
Most Popular
Once homeless and suicidal, an asylum seeker becomes England's medal hope
Why you should read ‘Ethical issues associated with celebrity’Premium
A case of SC’s comments going against Indian valuesPremium
What is the Hicklin Test the SC set aside in 2014, how that affects obscenity cases like Ranveer'sPremium
Latest News
Three climate scientists from IITM Pune bag national award
5 held for stealing 198 cell phones from warehouse
Gujarat HC notice on concern over animals at RIL zoo
Gujarat: Come out, get treated without fear, appeal ministers as hooch tragedy toll rises to 42
Gujarat Confidential: MLA’s support
Weaveknitt 2022 generates business worth Rs 350 crore
Gujarat: Opposition says ‘BJP failed to enforce Prohibition Act’
Gujarat reports 979 fresh COVID-19 cases, zero death
Govt unveils Semiconductor Policy, to set up Semicon city
Act that gives L-G an edge new flashpoint between him, Speaker
More liquor shops could shut in Delhi
Politicians should stop distributing liquor during polls: Alpesh