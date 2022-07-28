scorecardresearch
State Cabinet clears Rs 39,602-crore project to improve power distribution

While the project will impact 1.66 crore consumers over the next three years, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said that no financial burden will be put on them.

July 28, 2022 2:32:30 am
The state Cabinet on Wednesday approved a detailed project report (DPR), seeking Rs 39,602 crore for the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company (MAHADISCOM), to improve the power distribution system in a bid to make the company financially stable.

While the project will impact 1.66 crore consumers over the next three years, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said that no financial burden will be put on them.

The Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS), which is reform-based and result-linked, was prepared by the power department led by Nitin Raut in the previous government. But it was on hold in the absence of remarks from the finance department. According to the DPR available with The Indian Express, 1.66 crore customers will get smart/pre-paid metres at a cost of Rs 10,051 crore.

In addition, Rs 937 crore will be used for 4.07 lakh transformer metering while Rs 117 crore will be spent on 27,826 feeder and boundary metering. As many as Rs 14,231 crore will be used for infrastructural works to reduce distribution losses and Rs 14,266 crore will be used to modernise the distribution system.

A similar scheme will be implemented by BEST, for which the Cabinet cleared DPR worth Rs 3,461 crore.

The power scheme has a target to reduce technical and commercial losses by 12-15 per cent by 2024-25. The first phase, which is to be implemented by December 2023, will cover 94,19,302 customers and 2,30,820 transformers while 27,826 feeders will get smart metres. The second phase, to be completed by March 2025, will cover 71,99,531 customers and 1,76,687 transformers.

Under this scheme, works such as setting up new sub-stations with increased capacity, feeder segregation and bifurcation, underground cabling and aerial bunched cabling, reducing losses through high voltage distribution system and strengthening coastal power lines will be undertaken.

