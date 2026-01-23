HSC practical exams begin, board warns of derecognition if any malpractices are found

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
PRACTICAL EXAMINATIONS for the Higher Secondary Certificate began across Maharashtra on Thursday, with the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education stating that strict anti-copying measures have been put in place and has warned that any exam centre where copying is detected will lose its recognition as an examination centre from the next academic year.
The warning comes close on the heels of the board’s decision to withdraw recognition of 107 examination centres after copy cases were detected during last year’s board examinations.
Chairman of the Maharashtra State Board, Trigun Kulkarni, said, “The copy-free exam campaign is to continue even this year with the same rigour. All exam centres have been apprised about the same. More than 80 percent of exam centres are equipped with CCTV surveillance in order to ensure strict vigil against miscreants. This CCTV cover is likely to increase up to more exam centres.”
To strengthen monitoring, the state board has also constituted a state-level vigilance committee this year to improve coordination with district-level vigilance committees, which are responsible for enforcing anti-copying measures before and during the examinations. Flying squads will also conduct surprise visits to exam centres to ensure compliance.
According to the board, practical and oral assessments along with other internal evaluations for HSC students will be held from January 23 to February 9. Practical and oral examinations for the Secondary School Certificate will be conducted between February 2 and 18.
The written examinations for HSC are scheduled from February 10 to March 18 while SSC written examinations will be held from February 20 to March 18.
However, teachers have raised concerns over the state board’s failure to announce helpline numbers to assist students in managing exam-related stress, especially as examinations are beginning earlier than usual this year.
“These are numbers of qualified counsellors who can help students manage academic or other stress around exams. Generally, the list of such numbers is declared in February as written exams begin toward the end of February. However, this time around, exams are starting a few days early,” said a senior teacher from a Mumbai school, urging the board to activate the helpline at the earliest.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Gukesh Dommaraju faced a crushing defeat at the Tata Steel Chess tournament, his first loss of the year. A fatal mistake against Nodirbek Abdusattorov, who empathized with Gukesh's struggle, led to his defeat. This was a tough loss for Gukesh, as it was against the same opponent who had beaten him previously. Despite a strong start, Gukesh was unable to bounce back.