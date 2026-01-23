HSC practical exams begin, board warns of derecognition if any malpractices are found

The warning comes close on the heels of the Board’s decision to withdraw recognition of 107 examination centres after copy cases were detected during last year’s Board examinations. (Source: File)

PRACTICAL EXAMINATIONS for the Higher Secondary Certificate began across Maharashtra on Thursday, with the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education stating that strict anti-copying measures have been put in place and has warned that any exam centre where copying is detected will lose its recognition as an examination centre from the next academic year.

The warning comes close on the heels of the board’s decision to withdraw recognition of 107 examination centres after copy cases were detected during last year’s board examinations.

Chairman of the Maharashtra State Board, Trigun Kulkarni, said, “The copy-free exam campaign is to continue even this year with the same rigour. All exam centres have been apprised about the same. More than 80 percent of exam centres are equipped with CCTV surveillance in order to ensure strict vigil against miscreants. This CCTV cover is likely to increase up to more exam centres.”