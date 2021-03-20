State board exams to be held offline as per schedule: Minister

Maharashtra state board examinations for classes X and XII will be held offline as per schedule with greater precautionary measures in place amid rising Covid-19 cases, School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad said on Saturday.

The minister said, “Written exams for class XII will be held from April 23 to May 21. Exams for class X will be held between April 29 and May 20.”

In view of the ongoing pandemic, the government has decided to allow students to write their board exams at their respective schools and junior colleges. Nearest schools or colleges will be used as exam centres in case more space is required to ensure social distancing.

This year, additional 30 minutes will be provided to all examinees. Instead of three hours for an 80-mark paper, students will now get three hours and thirty minutes to finish their exam. In case of a 40 or 50-mark paper, additional 15 minutes will be allocated.

Divyaang students will get 20 minutes extra for every hour to solve their papers. Therefore, a Divyaang student can finish a three-hour paper in four hours.

Gaikwad said, “Though students’ health is a serious concern, we have to ensure that their academic year is not lost. Therefore, we will go ahead with the board exams. At the same time, elaborate arrangements to ensure social distancing, sanitisation of exam centres and proper screening mechanism will be in place.”

Those, who fail to appear for the exams for being Covid-positive, will be allowed to write their papers in June.

The state board exams for classes X and XII are held in February or March every year. However, due to the pandemic, the education ministry had decided to reschedule it in April-May.

Elaborating on the extra time feature, officials in the education department said, “Since the pandemic began, students are forced to take online classes. They could not pursue much writing work as they used to in classrooms. This has affected their writing speed. The extra time will help them write their papers well.”

Earlier, the government had reduced the syllabus by 25 per cent to help students tackle the pressure of exam. The practical exams will be based on assignments.