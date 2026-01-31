State board announces contact numbers of counsellors to help students manage stress during exams

Lakhs of students from across the state appear for Maharashtra State Board exams for HSC as well as Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Class 10 exam. (File Photo)

With just 10 days left for the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) Class 12 exam to begin, Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) on Saturday declared ten mobile numbers of qualified counsellors to help students appearing for state board exams to manage exam-related stress.

“During the exam period, many students remain under mental stress due to negative thoughts or fear of exams. To help such students come out of stress, counsellors have been appointed at the state board level to provide telephonic counselling,” states the note issued by the MSBSHSE, further adding that these counsellors will be available on given numbers from 8am to 8pm. All these contact numbers are available for students on the official website of the Maharashtra State Board. (see box)