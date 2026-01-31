State board announces contact numbers of counsellors to help students manage stress during exams

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
With just 10 days left for the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) Class 12 exam to begin, Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) on Saturday declared ten mobile numbers of qualified counsellors to help students appearing for state board exams to manage exam-related stress.
“During the exam period, many students remain under mental stress due to negative thoughts or fear of exams. To help such students come out of stress, counsellors have been appointed at the state board level to provide telephonic counselling,” states the note issued by the MSBSHSE, further adding that these counsellors will be available on given numbers from 8am to 8pm. All these contact numbers are available for students on the official website of the Maharashtra State Board. (see box)
Lakhs of students from across the state appear for Maharashtra State Board exams for HSC as well as Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Class 10 exam. These contact numbers are available for students appearing for both these exams along with their parents as well as teachers wanting to discuss any exam-related stress faced by them or their wards. Chairperson of MSBSHSE, Trigun Kulkarni said, “State board exams are significant and often the first major examinations for many students. This can lead to certain amount of stress for some of them. The counsellors are a facility regularly provided by Maharashtra State Board to help students appearing for board exams to deal with stress faced around exams.”
The note issued by the state board further adds, “However, students and parents should note that they should not ask counsellors questions related to examination centres, seating arrangements, question papers, or other such matters.”
According to state board officials, these counsellors are appointed particularly to help students deal with any stress felt around exams and should be used for the same and not to resolve technical queries. For technical queries related to board exams, separate helplines are run by divisional level offices of Maharashtra State board, said the board official.
This year, Maharashtra State Board has also launched its official YouTube channel and has expanded its presence on other social media platforms to be able to reach young students. The YouTube channel has already published various informative videos on technical information related to board exams, along with recorded messages of known personalities helping students understand how to keep calm around exams.
The written examinations for HSC are scheduled from February 10 to March 18 while SSC written examinations will be held from February 20 to March 18.
