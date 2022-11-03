scorecardresearch
State announces Rs 60k/year stipend for needy Maratha students in govt hostels

The decision comes after a meeting with Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj Research, Training and Human Development Institute (SARTHI) which will be working for implementation of hostels and scholarship schemes for students from the Maratha community.

The government has already announced a hostel for Maratha community students in each district. (file)

The state government on Wednesday announced a stipend of Rs 60,000 a year for “needy” students of the Maratha community, as per the parameter followed by Social Welfare Department-run hostels for students from SC/ST and OBC categories.

The decision comes after a meeting with Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj Research, Training and Human Development Institute (SARTHI) which will be working for implementation of hostels and scholarship schemes for students from the Maratha community. The meeting also included representation from the Social Welfare Department.

The government has already announced a hostel for Maratha community students in each district. Each hostel will have the capacity to house 100 students. “As construction of hostels will take time, we have proposed that government buildings lying unused be converted into hostels with help from NGOs along with SARTHI. We are also appealing to private organisations with buildings in central parts of towns to come forward. The government will pay rent to provide hostel facility for students from the Maratha community whereas this stipend will help them live on their own, away from home,” State Higher and Technical Education Minister Chandrakant Patil told The Indian Express.

The announcement has been questioned in view of the ongoing legal dispute regarding the Maratha reservation. To that, Patil said, “While the review petition in case of Maratha reservation is pending due to no efforts taken by the then Maha Vikas Aaghadi (MVA) government; we are starting this scheme as per the earlier decision of extending hostel, scholarship, and other facilities given to other reserved category students to Maratha students as well.” He added that the government was making efforts for a speedy hearing of the review petition too.

