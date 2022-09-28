Maharashtra: State announces 20% quota in PG admissions for in-service doctors

The Maharashtra government has decided to reserve 20 per cent seats in post-graduate (PG) medical courses for in-service doctors. The practice will ensure specialised medical help in public sector health facilities in rural and tribal areas, according to the state government.

This comes as a relief for young doctors serving their three-year bond at rural health centres. But the timing of the announcement has led to disappointment for many aspiring PG applicants as the admission process has already begun and preferences of colleges were filled without considering this new quota.

The Government Resolution (GR) was issued on Monday. Apart from declaring the 20 per cent reservation for in-service doctors in government establishments, the GR also clarifies that it will be applicable for government and civic-run medical colleges. Candidates availing the benefit will have to serve for a year at a government hospital after completion of PG.