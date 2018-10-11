Start drought planning on war footing: CM Devendra Fadnavis

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. (File) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. (File)

Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday asked his officials to take up drought mitigation plans on war footing in the wake of the prevailing dry spell this monsoon. Fadnavis, who started a statewide tour on Wednesday to review the progress of government projects, participated in a review meeting in Aurangabad.

Emphasising on planning for better water management in the drought-prone Marathwada region, he said: “The district administration should focus on micro planning to expedite all flagship projects, like Jalyukta Shivar, farm ponds and desilting of dams. Drought mitigation plans will have to be taken up on war footing.”

Read | Spectre of drought looms large over parts of Maharashtra, rabi season under cloud

“We should be prepared with meticulous plans and provide immediate relief to farmers and people in rural Maharashtra. It should be accorded highest priority. Water management needs to be in place,” he added.

Fadnavis is set to spend a day in each district headquarters as part of his statewide tour.

In Aurangabad, of the total 1,355 villages, 1,335 have recorded less than 50 per cent crop production. The 53-day-long dry spell during the monsoon had adversely affected the crop, said the CM.

“Under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, construction of 10,205 houses would be expedited. Under the urban housing project in municipal areas, the target of constructing 10,651 houses should be accomplished,” Fadnavis said, adding that, 10,208 projects have been completed in Aurangabad.

Moreover, under the MGNREGA, 1,351 projects have been completed. As against road construction target of 760 km between 2015 and 2018, 560 km of roads have been completed, said Fadnavis.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App